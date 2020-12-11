Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

11/12/2020

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.378 127.585 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:37.412 0.034
3 Ocon Renault 1:38.515 1.137
4 Albon Red Bull 1:38.547 1.169
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:38.744 1.366
6 Stroll Racing Point 1:38.831 1.453
7 Perez Racing Point 1:38.956 1.578
8 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:39.150 1.772
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:39.160 1.782
10 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:39.199 1.821
11 Sainz McLaren 1:39.330 1.952
12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:39.344 1.966
13 Norris McLaren 1:39.352 1.974
14 Vettel Ferrari 1:39.670 2.292
15 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:39.905 2.527
16 Russell Williams 1:40.446 3.068
17 Latifi Williams 1:41.063 3.685
18 Schumacher Haas 1:41.235 3.857
19 Fittipaldi Haas 1:44.069 6.691
20 Ricciardo Renault No Time

