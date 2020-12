Kubica to drive Alfa in FP1

Alfa Romeo reserve, Robert Kubica will take over Antonio Giovinazz's car for the opening session at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Pole will also drive the car in next week's one-day Young Driver Test.

Kubica has racked up considerable mileage in this year's contender, having featured in FP1 in Styria, Hungary, Britain and Bahrain.

With his extensive experience and knowledge of both the team's car and simulator, Kubica's work will be crucial to bring home valuable data for the final race of the season and beyond.

Giovinazzi will resume his duties in FP2 and for the rest of the weekend. The following week, Kubica will line up alongside F2 championship runner-up, Callum Ilott, whose participation in the test was announced last month.

"Every time I get to drive this car is an opportunity to bring something to the team," said Kubica, "and I am particularly looking forward to being able to do so just two weeks after my last outing in Bahrain.

"Being behind the wheel this often allows me to build up a consistent feel with the car and that, in turns, helps me deliver better feedback to the team. Both sessions, FP1 and the post-season test, will be very useful and I am looking forward to them."

"The season may be winding down, but there is still a lot of work to do," added Frederic Vasseur, "and every opportunity to put the car on track is important.

"To have someone with the skills and technical attitude of Robert will help us get the most out of the day: he has been a really precious asset throughout the season and will be so in these final outings of 2020 as well."