Abu Dhabi GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "After a tricky race on the outer circuit in Bahrain, we go to Abu Dhabi looking to end the season strongly. I think we can be really proud of what we've achieved as a team this season, especially considering how disrupted the year has been. We've come through our difficulties together, as a team, and had some pretty great moments too. I feel like I've made good progress personally and that's something I'm looking to build on as we round out the season and head into 2021.

"The Yas Marina circuit is one of those tracks that requires you to be quite brave to make overtakes. The heavy braking zones are the best places to make a pass, so performing well in those areas will be crucial to a good race. We'll give it one last push and try to finish the season on a high.

"Finally, it's the last race with Carlos beside me as my team-mate. I've learned plenty from him over the last two years, and I'm sure he's learned a bit from me too. We'll be pushing hard together for the team right until the chequered flag, and I look forward to battling him on track again next year."

Carlos Sainz: "As we approach the final race of the 2020 season, we go into the Abu Dhabi weekend with our heads held high. We've fought hard to be where we are at this stage of the year and you can be sure we'll keep fighting until the end to get the best result possible. We had some good battles in Abu Dhabi last season and hopefully we'll be able to do the same again this year.

"This will be my last race for McLaren after a fantastic two-year period. It's going to be an emotional weekend, but first we need to go racing. I'll be pushing hard for everyone in the team as we take on the final event of the season together."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "As we come to the end of a remarkable season, we'll be giving it our all to finish the season on a high and go home with a good final points score for 2020. This year has really been a story of several different chapters that we as a team have worked through together. To be in the position we're in at this stage of the year is a real achievement, and proof of the progress we've made as a team. If, at pre-season testing in Barcelona, you'd told us we would be where we are with one race to go, I think the whole team would be very proud and happy with that. With that said, we are still very much in the fight, and we're still pushing as hard as we can for a good result at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"I'd really like to congratulate F1, the FIA, along with the teams, for putting this season together. To be the first international sport to resume during a global pandemic is no mean feat, especially in our sport, which is so dependent on travel and logistics. The measures taken to protect our sport and the communities we race in have worked incredibly well and have allowed us to go racing again while significantly minimising risk.

"Finally, I'd like to pay tribute to Carlos ahead of his final race for McLaren. Together with Lando, he's made an incredible impact on our team over the last two years and has helped us move forward. It's been a pleasure to work with him and all of us at McLaren wish him the best for 2021 and beyond. But before that, I look forward to taking on this final race with him in Abu Dhabi. As one team we'll fight until the line, and we know he'll give it everything too.

"For one last time in 2020, we go racing again, focused on ourselves as a team but ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come our way. I'm sure it will be an exciting finale!"

Yas Marina Circuit

Race laps: 55

Total race distance: 305.355km/189.739 miles

Circuit length: 5.554km/3.451 miles

Number of corners: 21 (nine right, 12 left)