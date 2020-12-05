Sakhir GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A bad quali in lots of ways and we need to work out what went wrong. In Q2 the first run was okay, but the second one was a combination of not doing a great lap and also not going out at the right time. We had to do a very slow out-lap to not catch any traffic, but while doing so the tyres got too cold and then it just got a bit messy from there. I couldn't put the lap together with one lap of fuel. On the track, I needed to simplify it a little bit. We just made a small mistake and it cost us today. It's going to make our life a bit more difficult tomorrow, but we'll give it everything to score some points."

Carlos Sainz: "A very difficult day for us but I think we managed to save qualifying with very good execution and a very good performance. It hasn't been an easy weekend for us, but we've taken steps in the right direction since yesterday, and today we managed to out-qualify a few cars that have been quicker all weekend, so we can be proud of that. We took good strategic decisions and put some very decent laps together. Tomorrow we expect a tough race, but we'll fight hard to keep position and take advantage of any opportunity as every single point is key for the championship."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "We have mixed feelings this evening after qualifying. The team here at the circuit, back at the MTC and the drivers did a good job improving the car for today after we weren't really competitive in yesterday's sessions. This gave us something to fight with for a position in Q3 today.

"Well done to Carlos for progressing through the sessions. P8 gives us a good starting slot from which we can score good points. On Lando's side, we couldn't get the laps in during Q2, which leaves him down in P15 - but nobody scores points on Saturday. We're expecting another grand prix with interesting tyre and strategy choices, which open up opportunities for him to fight back."