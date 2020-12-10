Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi

After returning a number of negative COVID tests, Lewis Hamilton will contest this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Just hours after George Russell represented the German team in the official FIA press conference, Mercedes announced that Lewis Hamilton had returned a negative number of COVID tests and is therefore free to contest the season finale.

"The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that Lewis Hamilton has returned a number of negative COVID-19 tests," read the official statement.

"He has completed his ten day quarantine in Bahrain and was free to leave the country according to the Bahraini health authority regulations.

"Lewis has now arrived in Abu Dhabi following confirmation from the authorities that he could do so and after quarantining has now received a further negative test result.

"The FIA COVID-19 protocols remain clear and have not changed. A negative pre-test result is necessary to be given access to the Formula 1 Paddock as set out in Appendix S to the International Sporting Code and another negative test result no more than 24 hours following arrival is required. Lewis, having now tested negative in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be granted access to the Paddock."

This means that Russell will return to Williams, while Jack Aitken, who was on standby, will sit-out the weekend.