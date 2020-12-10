Abu Dhabi GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 Bottas Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 Vettel Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2 Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2 Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 Albon Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 Sainz McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 Norris McLaren 4 4 3 3 2 2 Ricciardo Renault 3 3 3 3 2 2 Ocon Renault 3 3 3 3 2 2 Kvyat AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 Gasly AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 Perez Racing Point 3 3 3 3 2 2 Stroll Racing Point 3 3 3 3 2 2 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3 2 3 2 2 2 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 3 2 2 2 2 2 Fittipaldi Haas 3 3 3 2 3 3 Magnussen Haas 3 2 2 2 2 2 Russell Williams 4 4 4 3 1 2 Latifi Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2