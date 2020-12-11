Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

11/12/2020

Times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:36.276 129.045 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.479 0.203
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.046 0.770
4 Albon Red Bull 1:37.263 0.987
5 Norris McLaren 1:37.438 1.162
6 Ocon Renault 1:37.505 1.229
7 Perez Racing Point 1:37.506 1.230
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.508 1.232
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:37.508 1.232
10 Stroll Racing Point 1:37.560 1.284
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:37.596 1.320
12 Sainz McLaren 1:37.616 1.340
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:37.900 1.624
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:38.068 1.792
15 Vettel Ferrari 1:38.198 1.922
16 Magnussen Haas 1:38.504 2.228
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:38.564 2.288
18 Russell Williams 1:38.817 2.541
19 Fittipaldi Haas 1:39.027 2.751
20 Latifi Williams 1:39.132 2.856

