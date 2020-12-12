Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying - Times

12/12/2020

Times from today's qualifying session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.246 130.441 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:35.271 0.025
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.332 0.086
4 Norris McLaren 1:35.497 0.251
5 Albon Red Bull 1:35.571 0.325
6 Sainz McLaren 1:35.815 0.569
7 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:35.963 0.717
8 Stroll Racing Point 1:36.046 0.800
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.065 0.819
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:36.242 0.996
11 Ocon Renault 1:36.359
12 Ricciardo Renault 1:36.406
13 Vettel Ferrari 1:36.631
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:38.248
15 Perez Racing Point No Time
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:37.555
17 Magnussen Haas 1:37.863
18 Russell Williams 1:38.045
19 Fittipaldi Haas 1:38.173
20 Latifi Williams 1:38.443

