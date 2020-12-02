Official: Schumacher joins Haas for 2021

Haas has confirmed that it has signed Germany's Mick Schumacher as part of its all-new driver line-up for the 2021 Formula 1 season and beyond in a multi-year agreement.

Schumacher will get an early start on his preparations as a full-time Formula 1 driver - driving the team's VF-20 in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - before participating in the end of season young driver test at Yas Marina Circuit, Tuesday 15 December.

Schumacher (21), a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and the son of seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher leads the Formula 2 title race heading into the final round of the season at Bahrain. He holds a 14-point advantage at the top of the points table - his sophomore season with Prema Racing netting 10 podium finishes to-date, including a pair of stand-out feature race victories at Monza and Sochi.

"I'm very pleased that we're able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver lineup for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team," said Guenther Steiner. "The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year's field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

"I firmly believe he's earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021. We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick's contributions both on and off the track in that process."

Schumacher joins Haas with six seasons of open-wheel racing under his belt. Starting his journey in the 2015 ADAC F4 Germany series, he progressed to the FIA Formula 3 European Championship - winning the title in 2018 courtesy of eight victories.

He was appointed to the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019 as he made his F2 debut. He had his first taste of contemporary Formula 1 cars in April of that season, participating at the in-season test in Bahrain testing with both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo across the two days.

"The prospect of being on the F1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I'm simply speechless," said Schumacher. "I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me.

"I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents - I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1. A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them."