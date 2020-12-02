Grosjean released from hospital

Haas driver Romain Grosjean was discharged from the care of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital at 10:30 a.m. local time this morning.

The Frenchman spent three nights in hospital following Sunday's incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

He will continue private treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands and will remain in Bahrain for the time being.

"On behalf of Romain Grosjean and the entire Haas F1 Team we extend our thanks to all who have tended to him at the BDF Hospital," said the American outfit in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, Grosjean took to social media to post a picture of his hands as the healing process continues.

"My right hand this morning," he wrote. "The happiness I had when I was told that I didn't need the full dressing anymore and could use my finger was huge. Almost cried.

"A victory on my way to recovery."