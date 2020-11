Grosjean pays tribute to Halo

A former critic of the device, following his miracle escape today Romain Grosjean pays tribute to the Halo.

As drivers, team bosses and fans pay tribute to the fact that Romain Grosjean today walked away from an accident that just a few years ago would have been unsurvivable, the Frenchman, a former critic of the Halo device, admitted that without it he would have perished.

"Hello everyone, just wanted to say I'm okay, well, sort of okay," said the Haas driver in a short video filmed in the hospital where he is staying overnight.

"Thank you very much for all the messages," he added.

"I wasn't for the halo some years ago," said the Frenchman, who is Chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), "but I think it's the greatest thing we brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn't be able to speak to you today.

"Thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit, at the hospital, and hopefully I can soon write you some messages and tell you how it's going."

Though he suffered burns to his hands, X-Rays revealed that there are no fractures or breaks.