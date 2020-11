Ricciardo admits disgust at crash replays

Daniel Ricciardo has expressed his disgust at the decision to show endless replays of Romain Grosjean's crash and its aftermath ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix restart.

While it was some time before TV images of the horrific incident and its aftermath were shown, once the all-clear was given the shocking pictures were shown again and again, almost on a loop.

While pundits and fans analysed the scenes, and some (sadly) rushed to social media to apportion blame, drivers were visibly upset by what they were witnessing.

Daniel Ricciardo has hit out at broadcasters, claiming that they were playing with the emotions of the drivers, their families and fans.

"The way the incident of Grosjean was broadcast, over and over, the replays over and over, it was completely disrespectful and inconsiderate for his family, for all of our families watching," said the Australian.

"We're going to go race again in an hour and every time we look at the TV it's a ball of fire and his car cut in half," he added. "We can see that tomorrow, we don't need to see it today.

"For me, it was entertainment and they're playing with all of our emotions," he sighed. "I thought it was pretty disgusting.

"Hopefully some other drivers have spoke up, but if that's not how we all really feel, I'll be very surprised."

Thankfully, the official F1 website didn't tag its video of the incident with the usual "must watch" label.

