Who Goes Where 2021

01/12/2020

Today's confirmation that Nikita Mazepin will drive for Haas next season, leaves just three vacancies on the 2021 grid.

Of course, the main focus is the second seat at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko appear to remain committed to Alex Albon, the Austrian giving the Thai driver considerably more opportunities to prove himself than his many predecessors.

Though clearly talented, Albon consistently makes things tougher for himself than necessary, particularly in qualifying, and though he tends to raise his game on Sundays he has yet to fully convince.

Sergio Perez, on the other hand, has been consistent all season, and it is only the reliability of the Racing Point, and the coronavirus, that has prevented the Mexican wrapping up fourth in the standings some time ago.

At AlphaTauri, Japanese star, Yuki Tsunoda appears to have his name on the seat, but this is largely dependent on where he finishes in the F2 standings.

"If he is in the first four he gets the Super Licence and if he is fifth, maybe he needs two FP1s as there you get a point as well," said team boss, Franz Tost recently.

The youngster is currently fifth, 5 points adrift of third-placed Nikita Mazepin and just 2 behind Robert Shwartzman, with this weekend's rounds in Bahrain the final events of the season.

At Haas, Mick Schumacher is almost certain to join Mazepin, the German currently 14 points ahead of fellow Ferrari Academy driver, Callum Ilott.

Driver Nat Team Comment
Hamilton GBR Mercedes Highly Likely
Bottas FIN Mercedes Confirmed
Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing-Honda Confirmed
Albon THA Red Bull Racing-Honda Likely
Perez MEX Red Bull Racing-Honda Possible
Ricciardo AUS McLaren-Mercedes Confirmed
Norris GBR McLaren-Mercedes Confirmed
Vettel GER Aston Martin-Mercedes Confirmed
Stroll CAN Aston Martin-Mercedes Confirmed
Alonso ESP Renault Confirmed
Ocon FRA Renault Confirmed
Leclerc MON Ferrari Confirmed
Sainz ESP Ferrari Confirmed
Gasly FRA Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda Confirmed
Tsunoda JAP Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda Likely
Mazepin RUS Haas-Ferrari Confirmed
Schumacher GER Haas-Ferrari Likely
Raikkonen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Confirmed
Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Confirmed
Russell GBR Williams-Mercedes Confirmed
Latifi CAN Williams-Mercedes Confirmed

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

