Site logo

British GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
01/08/2020

Full times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:25.873 153.461 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.011 0.138
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.173 0.300
4 Stroll Racing Point 1:26.576 0.703
5 Sainz McLaren 1:26.664 0.791
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.771 0.898
7 Norris McLaren 1:26.798 0.925
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:26.841 0.968
9 Hulkenberg Racing Point 1:26.872 0.999
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.046 1.173
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:27.076 1.203
12 Ocon Renault 1:27.158 1.285
13 Albon Red Bull 1:27.178 1.305
14 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.251 1.378
15 Grosjean Haas 1:27.537 1.664
16 Russell Williams 1:27.738 1.865
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:27.825 1.952
18 Magnussen Haas 1:27.860 1.987
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:27.976 2.103
20 Latifi Williams 1:28.112 2.239

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms