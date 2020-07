Giovinazzi warned after FP1 incident

Antonio Giovinazzi has been officially warned by the Silverstone stewards following the incident which brought out the red flags this morning.

After spinning off at Becketts, the Alfas Romeo driver continued driving back to the pits. In the process, having severely damaged his tyres he shed rubber on the track along with lumps of turf.

While the stewards accepted that when the Italian left the position where he had come to a stop his car shed debris due to his damaged tyres, they felt that he "acted in a manner that was potentially dangerous to other drivers when he continued at speed and without due caution to the pit lane, shedding debris along the way". A breach of Article 27.4 of the sporting regulations.

"That he did so also contributed to the extended twelve-minute suspension of the session," they added.

In deciding the penalty, the stewards compared the incident to other practice incidents in the last few years and have elected to utilize the warning that is newly available to them under the International Sporting Code.