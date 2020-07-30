Perez misses Thursday duties due to "inconclusive test result"

Sergio Perez is not present at Silverstone today after providing an "inconclusive" COVID-19 test result.

While other drivers went through their usual Thursday routines, Racing Point revealed that the Mexican was not at the circuit and was instead self-isolating following an inconclusive test.

“Checo is not at the circuit today following an inconclusive test result," said the team. "He is self-isolating awaiting the results of a re-test."

All personnel, classified as Profile 1 Attendees - those within the paddock bubble - have to undergo regular testing at least every five days, as well as additional checks for symptoms of the virus such as coughs and high temperatures.

Perez' absence was revealed at the official press conference, which, as part of the FIA's protocol under closed events, sees the drivers for all ten teams present across the afternoon, beginning with the Williams pair and concluding with Mercedes drivers.

Should another test prove positive for the virus, Racing Point would be able to call on the services of either one of Mercedes reserve drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne or Esteban Gutierrez.