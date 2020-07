Italian GP to take place behind closed doors

When officials at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza announced that spectators would be allowed to attend the race, there were raised eyebrows, for other than the fact that Italy at one stage was the epicentre on the pandemic in Europe, most countries were still fearful of mass gatherings of the public at events.

Nonetheless, when F1 confirmed that the Monza race would form part of the season's third triple-header tickets went on sale.

Today however, officials announced that the race will take place behind closed doors and those who have already bought tickets will be refunded.

"The 2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 4-6 September will take place behind closed doors, i.e. without spectators," said officials in a brief statement. "Tickets already purchased will be refunded for the full value of the face price shown on them."

The Mugello race, which follows Monza, is still aiming to have spectators, as are the races at Sochi and the Nurburgring, though this could change as a number of countries are recording a second wave of the virus.