No further cases of COVID-19

The FIA and Formula 1 today confirmed that between Friday 17th July and Thursday 23rd July, 1,461 tests for COVID-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

Of these, zero people have tested positive.

The lower number of tests conducted in this period compared to previous weeks reflects the fact there is a break in the race schedule following three back to back events.

While the first week saw 4,032 tests carried out with none proving positive, of the 4,566 tests in the second week, two proved positive.

The FIA and F1 make clear that they provide the aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency, and while no specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided, the results will be made public every 7 days.