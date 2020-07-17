Two test positive for COVID-19

In their determination for transparency the FIA and F1 have revealed that in the two weeks leading up to the Styrian Grand Prix, they carried out 8,598 tests for COVID-19, of which none proved positive.

The latest statement reveals that while another 4,997 tests have been carried out since then, two have proved positive, though no further information was given.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 10th July and Thursday 16th July, 4,997 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel," reads the official statement.

"Of these, two people have tested positive," it adds. "The individuals were not present in Austria, with the affected people removed from operations and isolated. Tracing of close contacts completed and isolated.

"The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days."