Sochi event open to spectators?

As the cars took to the track for opening practice in front of empty grandstands on Friday, F1 announced two more additions to its evolving calendar.

Mugello will host its first ever F1 Grand Prix on 13 September, forming the season's third triple header with Spa Francorchamps and Monza, while two weeks later Sochi will host the Russian Grand Prix.

Confirming the date, Alexey Titov, chief executive of the race promoter, ROSGONKI, announced that the event will be open to spectators, which would currently make it the first race of the year to feature fans in the stands. Indeed, shortly after the announcement from F1 tickets went on sale to the public.

"This will be an incredible festival for the widest audience possible," said Titov in a brief statement. "The event attendance remains at a good level year on year, and we are confident that the difficulties of this year will not become a special obstacle for motorsport fans.

"We are meticulously preparing to receive spectators safely and looking forward to seeing everyone in the Olympic Park," he added.

To date, Russia has had over 700,000 cases of the corona virus with 11,017 deaths, almost 200 of those in the last 24 hours.

Last night there were media reports that the Italian Grand Prix at Monza could also be open to spectators though numbers would be strictly limited.

