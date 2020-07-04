4,032 tests for COVID-19... none prove positive

F1 has revealed that following 4,.032 tests on drivers, teams and personnel over the last 7 days for COVID-19, none have proved positive.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 26th June and Thursday 2nd July, 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero people have tested positive," said officials in a brief statement.

"The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days."