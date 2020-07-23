Hockenheim confirms "no Grand Prix in 2020"

- Home
-
-
News
-
Latest News
- Midfield complaints "absurd", says Wolff
- Smedley reveals answer to Hamilton's call for inclusivity in motorsport
- Pirelli reveals tyre choices for Mugello and Sochi
- Ferrari announces restructuring of technical department
- Former Renault technical director joins Mercedes
- Wolff "not involved" in Aston Martin talks with Vettel
- Allison empathises with Binotto
- Zanardi moved to specialist neuro-rehabilitation centre
- We are in worse shape than we expected, admits Binotto
- More News
-
-
-
Drivers
-
Current Drivers
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Lando Norris
- Sebastian Vettel
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Romain Grosjean
- Pierre Gasly
- Sergio Perez
- Charles Leclerc
- Lance Stroll
- Kevin Magnussen
- Alexander Albon
- Daniil Kvyat
- Esteban Ocon
- Max Verstappen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Carlos Sainz
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- George Russell
- Nicholas Latifi
- Valtteri Bottas
- Test/Reserve Drivers
-
-
- Teams
-
- Tracks
-
- Seasons
-
- Pictures
-
- Testing
-
- Stats
sign in