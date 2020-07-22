Pirelli reveals tyre choices for Mugello and Sochi

Pirelli has revealed the tyre choices for the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello and the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi.

At Mugello, the C3 (soft) will be used, along with the C2 (medium) and C1 (hard).

This is the same combination to be used in next weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone and again at the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona two weeks later.

At Sochi, the C5 (soft) will make its 2020 debut, along with the C4 (medium) and C3 (hard).

This is a step softer than 2019 when the C4, C3 and C2s were used.

Last year's race saw Lewis Hamilton lead a Mercedes 1-2, the Briton and his teammate starting on mediums before switching to used softs.

Third placed Charles Leclerc made two stops over the course of the afternoon, starting on softs before subsequent stints on new mediums and used softs.

The only top ten finisher to make two stops was tenth-place Nico Hulkenberg, while Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen, who all started outside the top ten, began the race on mediums (Albon), and softs (Perez and Magnussen).

Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds for Q3. This set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Additionally, each driver must have one set of hards and mediums available for the race and one of them must be used.

Each driver has 13 sets available in total for the weekend. Drivers will have the same allocation of tyres at each event: two sets of hard, three sets of medium, and eight sets of soft.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds