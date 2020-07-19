Site logo

Hungary GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
19/07/2020

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Stint 6
Hamilton Mercedes IN NM UM US
Verstappen Red Bull IN NM NH
Bottas Mercedes IN NM UM NH
Stroll Racing Point IN UM UM NH
Albon Red Bull IN NM NH
Vettel Ferrari IN NM NH
Perez Racing Point IN UM NH
Ricciardo Renault IN UM NM
Sainz McLaren IN NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari IN US NH
Kvyat AlphaTauri IN NS NH
Norris McLaren IN NM NH
Ocon Renault IN NM NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo IN NM NH
Grosjean Haas NM NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo IN NS NM NH
Russell Williams IN NS NM UM
Latifi Williams IN NS NM UM US NH
Gasly AlphaTauri IN NS

Check out our Race Day gallery from Budapest, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms