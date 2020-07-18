Site logo

Hungary GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
18/07/2020

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.447 133.433 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:13.554 0.107
3 Stroll Racing Point 1:14.377 0.930
4 Perez Racing Point 1:14.545 1.098
5 Vettel Ferrari 1:14.774 1.327
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.817 1.370
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.849 1.402
8 Norris McLaren 1:14.966 1.519
9 Sainz McLaren 1:15.027 1.580
10 Gasly AlphaTauri No Time
11 Ricciardo Renault 1:15.661
12 Russell Williams 1:15.698
13 Albon Red Bull 1:15.715
14 Ocon Renault 1:15.742
15 Latifi Williams 1:16.544
16 Magnussen Haas 1:16.152
17 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:16.204
18 Grosjean Haas 1:16.407
19 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:16.506
20 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:16.614

