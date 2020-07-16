Drivers warned on track limits

As the sport seeks to curb - no pun intended - drivers' overenthusiasm in terms of exceeding track limits, stewards at the Hungaroring have sent out a strong warning that the practice will not be tolerated.

"A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 4, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards," drivers were warned ahead of this weekend's event, with the same rule applying at Turns 11 and 12.

In addition they warn that "each time any car passes behind the red and white exit kerb, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

"On the third occasion of a driver cutting behind the red and white exit kerb at Turns 4, 11 and 12 during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards. For the avoidance of doubt this means a total of three occasions combined not three at each corner.

"In all cases, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage."