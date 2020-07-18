Site logo

Hungary GP: Saturday Free - Times

18/07/2020

Full times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:15.437 129.913 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.479 0.042
3 Perez Racing Point 1:15.598 0.161
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.781 0.344
5 Stroll Racing Point 1:16.033 0.596
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.084 0.647
7 Norris McLaren 1:16.193 0.756
8 Vettel Ferrari 1:16.351 0.914
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:16.453 1.016
10 Ricciardo Renault 1:16.508 1.071
11 Sainz McLaren 1:16.545 1.108
12 Albon Red Bull 1:16.582 1.145
13 Ocon Renault 1:16.706 1.269
14 Russell Williams 1:16.847 1.410
15 Grosjean Haas 1:16.866 1.429
16 Magnussen Haas 1:17.086 1.649
17 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:17.292 1.855
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:17.496 2.059
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.527 2.090
20 Latifi Williams 1:17.650 2.213

