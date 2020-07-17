Site logo

Hungary GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
17/07/2020

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.003 128.946 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.089 0.086
3 Perez Racing Point 1:16.530 0.527
4 Stroll Racing Point 1:16.967 0.964
5 Ricciardo Renault 1:17.200 1.197
6 Vettel Ferrari 1:17.238 1.235
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.404 1.401
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.435 1.432
9 Norris McLaren 1:17.523 1.520
10 Ocon Renault 1:17.615 1.612
11 Sainz McLaren 1:17.675 1.672
12 Magnussen Haas 1:17.713 1.710
13 Albon Red Bull 1:17.727 1.724
14 Grosjean Haas 1:17.890 1.887
15 Latifi Williams 1:17.969 1.966
16 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:18.292 2.289
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.425 2.422
18 Russell Williams 1:18.574 2.571
19 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:19.150 3.147
20 Gasly AlphaTauri No Time

