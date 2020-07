Drivers warned on Silverstone track limits

Ahead of the back-to-back races at Silverstone, drivers have been warned of the consequences should they exceed the track limits at Copse (Turn 9) and Stowe (Turn 15).

At both corners, a lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the black and white kerb on the exit, will result in that lap time being invalidated.

Each time any car passes behind the black and white exit kerbs, their team will be informed via the official messaging system.

On the third occasion of a driver cutting behind the black and white exit kerbs at the corners during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

With Copse leading to the Maggotts/Beckets complex drivers always use as much of the track as possible, similarly making full use of the exit at Stowe sets drivers up for the run through Vale to Club.

This season, following the damage sustained by a number of cars at the Red Bull Ring, officials have opted to remove the unforgiving kerbs at those corners where drivers usually take advantage and replace them with sensors.