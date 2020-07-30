Perez to miss British Grand Prix

Racing Point has confirmed that Sergio Perez will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This evening's official announcement reads as follows:

"Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, the team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend’s race.



Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport.



The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon.



Our intention is to race two cars on Sunday. We will communicate the next steps for our British Grand Prix weekend in due course."

It's understood that the Silverstone-based outfit can call on the services of Mercedes reserves, Esteban Gutierrez and Stoffel Vandoorne, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Ruled out of this weekend's race, it is likely that Perez will be ruled out of next week's event also.

