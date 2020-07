Perez visited injured mother after Hungary

Following his positive test for the coronavirus, Sergio Perez has revealed that following the Hungarian Grand Prix he visited his injured mother in Mexico.

"I'm extremely sad," he said in a video message on Twitter his morning, "definitely one of the saddest days in my career.

"The amount of preparation we put into this weekend to be 100% ready, I knew I had a great car underneath me, that the team had done a fantastic job.

"I'm really sad that this happened, but it just shows how vulnerable we all (are) to this virus. I follow all the instructions from FIA, from my team.

"After Hungary I took a private plane to Mexico to see my mum for two days because she had a big accident. So as soon as she left hospital I was able to see her.

"Then I came back to Europe, same way, with all the protocols in place. And I just got it, I don't know from where.

"I have no symptoms at all. So it just shows how vulnerable we all are to this. I want to thank all my fellow drivers for all the support they have given me, my team, the authorities, the fans.

"These are certainly tough moments for me at the moment, but I am sure I will come back stronger from this. Just stay safe, look after yourself, look after your families and hope to see you soon at a race track."

In addition to missing this week's British Grand Prix, new rules imposed by the UK government this week mean that Perez will miss next week's race also.

With an hour to go before opening practice Racing Point has yet to confirm who will replace him.

