Kvyat facing grid penalty

Dannil Kvyat faces a 5-place grid drop after AlphaTauri opted to change the gearbox on his car.

Though he ran a 'Friday' gearbox in FP1 and FP2, the problem relates to the race gearbox he used in Hungary and was due to use again this weekend.

Teammate, Pierre Gasly suffered a gearbox failure in Hungary, but because he didn't finish the race he is allowed a fresh unit without penalty.

“It was a very good, productive day,” said the Russian. “The only thing that was unfortunate was the red flag was right on my new tyre run, so we had to abort the lap and go again with the used tyres, so it was slightly compromised.

"Other than that I think we learned a good amount of things today, I was quite pleased overall with the balance. For tomorrow we have to tidy up a few things and analyse tonight what we can do better for tomorrow, because it’s going to be tight as usual.

“For sure, if the conditions are going to change we need to be alert and we need to understand what changes to expect, and tomorrow in FP3 it will be important to understand those changes.”

Kvyat has been out-qualified by his teammate at all three races thus far, one of three drivers to enjoy the ignominious record.

Though he picked up a point in the Styrian Grand Prix, teammate, Gasly finished seventh in the season opener.

