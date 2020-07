British GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It feels great to be back in Silverstone, which I think is one of the best tracks of the season and overall it was a good start to the weekend for us with many laps and tests completed. However, I still don't feel like I got the car exactly where I want it to be, so I'm confident that if we manage to make the right improvements overnight there's a bit more performance to come for tomorrow."

Daniil Kvyat: "I think it was a productive day, even if the red flag compromised my session a bit when I was on my new tyre run. I had to abort my lap and go again with the used tyres, so that was a bit unfortunate. Other than that, I think we worked on a good number of things and I was also quite pleased with the balance of the car today, so we have to analyse everything tonight and see what we can do to improve more tomorrow."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "After the first very intense triple header, we managed to have a week back at the factory where the team put an awful lot of effort into understanding the data gathered from the first three events, trying to understand the limitations of our AT01. Apart from a few new parts to test, we came to Silverstone with a number of set-up items to test and improve the performance of the car, so we had a busy Friday. Track temperatures were very high, so we need to be mindful of this taking the results from today because we expect the temperatures to come down for the rest of the weekend. Actually, tyre temperatures were quite an issue as it was very easy to overheat them, particularly with the very high pressures we have to run here, so the car was operating in a very different area compared to the previous events, where the temperature was cooler and the pressure was lower. We ran through our test programme but unfortunately, it wasn't as smooth as we would have liked. In terms of performance, in FP1 we feel we made a step forward, but in FP2 the red flags and the traffic did not allow us to get the best out of the option tyres on the short run. This means there is more to come, which is positive, so we will have to go through all the data, put it all together and come back with the best possible set-up for the rest of the weekend."