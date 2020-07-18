Hungary GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm pretty happy that I made it through to Q3 for the second time this year, but it's a shame we had issues over the weekend and these cost us our second run in Q2 and running in Q3. I'm sure the guys will have a look at it tonight to solve the problems and hopefully it will all be sorted tomorrow. In terms of performance, I'm pleased that I could put everything together in Quali after almost no running yesterday. It was quite challenging but in the end I managed to do some decent laps and felt pretty good in the car. Hopefully that's going to be the case also in the race tomorrow."

Daniil Kvyat: "It was a difficult weekend so far, difficult sessions, as the car still doesn't feel right for me. We struggled to find the right set up and balance, so we could not make the tyres work. I'm just not clicking with the car and we will have to work hard with my engineers to find which direction to go in. However, if it's tricky on the single lap, I'm generally able to get the best out of it during the race, so I'm still looking forward to tomorrow."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today has really not turned out as well as it could have done, with Dany unfortunately struggling with the balance of his car all day and Pierre who, whilst happy with the balance and making it through to Q3, was then not able to run in the final Qualifying session due to what looks at this stage like a PU related issue. This is a shame for Pierre, especially as he had already missed FP1 through no fault of his own. However, his starting position puts us in the mix tomorrow which is one positive to take from today. We will now be working hard on our race strategy options to optimise both drivers' races, whilst also keeping one eye on the weather forecast!"