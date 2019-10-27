Site logo

Mexico GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
27/10/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Gran Premio de Mexico.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Vettel Ferrari UM NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH
Leclerc Ferrari UM NM NH
Albon Red Bull UM NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH
Perez Racing Point NM NH
Ricciardo Renault NH NM
Gasly Toro Rosso US NH NM
Hulkenberg Renault NM NH
Kvyat Toro Rosso US NH NM
Stroll Racing Point NM NH
Sainz McLaren US NH NM
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Russell Williams NM NH
Grosjean Haas NM NH
Kubica Williams NM NH NM
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH UM
Norris McLaren US NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Mexico City, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms