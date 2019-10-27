Site logo

Mexico GP: Result

NEWS STORY
27/10/2019

Full result of the Gran Premio de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 71 1h 36:48.904
2 Vettel Ferrari 71 + 0:01.766
3 Bottas Mercedes 71 + 0:03.553
4 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 0:06.368
5 Albon Red Bull 71 + 0:21.399
6 Verstappen Red Bull 71 + 1:08.807
7 Perez Racing Point 71 + 1:13.819
8 Ricciardo Renault 71 + 1:14.924
9 Gasly Toro Rosso 70 + 1 Lap
10 Hulkenberg Renault 70 + 1 Lap
11 Kvyat Toro Rosso 70 + 1 Lap
12 Stroll Racing Point 70 + 1 Lap
13 Sainz McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
15 Magnussen Haas 69 + 2 Laps
16 Russell Williams 69 + 2 Laps
17 Grosjean Haas 69 + 2 Laps
18 Kubica Williams 69 + 2 Laps
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 58 Retired
Norris McLaren 48 Retired

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:19.232 (Lap 53)

