Mexico GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
25/10/2019

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:16.607 125.678 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.722 0.115
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.072 0.465
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.221 0.614
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.570 0.963
6 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:17.747 1.140
7 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:18.003 1.396
8 Sainz McLaren 1:18.079 1.472
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.261 1.654
10 Norris McLaren 1:18.349 1.742
11 Stroll Racing Point 1:18.362 1.755
12 Perez Racing Point 1:18.366 1.759
13 Ricciardo Renault 1:18.380 1.773
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.681 2.074
15 Grosjean Haas 1:18.766 2.159
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.889 2.282
17 Magnussen Haas 1:19.306 2.699
18 Russell Williams 1:19.968 3.361
19 Kubica Williams 1:20.180 3.573
20 Albon Red Bull 1:21.665 5.058

