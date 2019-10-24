Electronic track limits detection to be used in Mexico

Following a successful trial at Spa, the FIA is to use an electronic track limits detection system at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

The system was used at Raidillon throughout the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, and proved to be so effective that it is to be used again in Mexico, at the infamous Turn 11 which leads on to the back straight just ahead of the final DRS zone.

"A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by a driver completely crossing the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11 with no part of the car remaining in contact with the red and white section of the kerb, will be invalidated by the stewards," warned race director, Michael Masi in his event notes.

"On the third occasion of a driver completely crossing the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11 with no part of the car remaining in contact with the red and white section of the kerb during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

"Each time any car completely crosses the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

"The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually.

"In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage."

In addition, he said that "any driver who either passes to the left of or runs over the fluorescent yellow kerb sections on the left hand side between Turns 1 and 2, or who passes to the left of the bollard on the apex of Turn 2, must re-join the track by driving around the end of the fluorescent yellow kerb sections on the right hand side between Turns 2 and 3.

"Any driver whose car passes completely behind the red and white kerb on the apex of Turn 8 must re-join the track by keeping wholly to the right of the fluorescent yellow kerb parallel to the track on the exit of Turn 8.

"Any driver whose car passes completely behind the red and white kerb on the apex of Turn 11 must re-join the track by keeping to the right of the two polystyrene blocks and then wholly to the left of the fluorescent yellow kerb parallel to the track on the exit of the corner."