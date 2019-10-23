Mexican GP weekend to stream on Twitch

This weekend's Mexican Grand Prix is to be streamed in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway and Sweden via Twitch, a subsidiary of Amazon.

The one-race deal will see Twitch live stream every session of the Mexican Grand Prix on its platform, enabling viewers to stream the entire weekend live and free via twitch.tv and Twitch's mobile app.

As part of the deal, interactivity and gaming elements will be added to the broadcast in a bid to "drive engagement from the community", with each session to be "co-streamed by a select group of prominent, in-market personalities, including leading German gaming influencer PietSmiet, in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg".

F1 will also include a data extension alongside the broadcast that allows users to predict the performance of drivers during ten-minute segments of the race. The predictions will then be ranked and displayed according to their accuracy, providing an interactive gaming element to the broadcast.

According to F1, the one-race deal "shows once again that Formula 1 continues to innovate with its broadcast offering, leveraging Twitch's unique technology, fan engagement tools, and community to reach and engage with new fans in new places as well as the traditional television audience".

"Millions of people tune in to Twitch every day to watch live content and form communities around their shared interests," said Farhan Ahmed, Strategic Partnerships Manager. "We're thrilled to partner with Formula 1 to bring exciting motor racing content to our community in a way that's unique, shared, and interactive. It's a pleasure to work with a partner who embraces our community experience, creating something truly exciting, enhanced through co-streaming and extensions."

"As Formula 1 fans, the co-stream is something very special for Team PietSmiet," added PietSmiet, creator and influencer. "We are looking forward to experiencing the race weekend live with the community."