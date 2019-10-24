Thunderstorms expected to affect Mexico weekend

While we are not expecting anything like Typhoon Hagibis, which caused officials at Suzuka to abandon Saturday activity and move qualifying to Sunday morning, this weekend's schedule in Mexico City is also likely to be hit by bad weather.

Heavy cloud on Friday morning is expected to give way to thunderstorms in the afternoon, which will continue into the night.

Further storms are expected for qualifying, which again are expected to continue into the evening.

While Sunday will merely start cloudy, the race should witness the arrival of further storms, which, as on Friday and Saturday, are expected to continue into the evening.

As it stands, the chance of rain on Friday stands at 80%, with 90% on Saturday and 80% again on race day.