Site logo

Mexico GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
27/10/2019

Fastest times posted by each driver during the 2019 Gran Premio de Mexico.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1:19.232 121.515 mph
2 Albon Red Bull 48 1:19.325 0.093
3 Vettel Ferrari 68 1:19.381 0.149
4 Hamilton Mercedes 66 1:19.461 0.229
5 Bottas Mercedes 66 1:19.494 0.262
6 Gasly Toro Rosso 53 1:19.530 0.298
7 Kvyat Toro Rosso 48 1:19.905 0.673
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 55 1:20.082 0.850
9 Ricciardo Renault 53 1:20.146 0.914
10 Sainz McLaren 66 1:20.311 1.079
11 Verstappen Red Bull 65 1:20.406 1.174
12 Perez Racing Point 70 1:20.485 1.253
13 Kubica Williams 63 1:20.696 1.464
14 Hulkenberg Renault 59 1:20.791 1.559
15 Stroll Racing Point 68 1:20.922 1.690
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 65 1:21.014 1.782
17 Russell Williams 69 1:21.286 2.054
18 Grosjean Haas 68 1:21.581 2.349
19 Norris McLaren 46 1:21.643 2.411
20 Magnussen Haas 53 1:21.682 2.450

Check out our Sunday gallery from Mexico City, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms