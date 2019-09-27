FIA trials slalom run-off at Sochi

In its continued efforts to crack down on drivers exceeding track limits, the FIA has introduced a slalom run-off at Sochi this weekend.

"Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the first orange kerb element on prior to the apex, must then re-join the track by driving through the three arrays of blocks in the run-off, to the left of the first (orange block), to the right of the second (white block), to the left of the third (orange block)," the teams were informed last night.

However, while detailing that driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage, teams were informed that this will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off track, and will not automatically apply during any free practice session and qualifying practice.

"Each such case will be judged individually," added race director, Michael Masi.

This morning witnessed a number of drivers run wide at Turn 2 and having to use the slalom run-off, with some enjoying more success than others.

World champion, Lewis Hamilton, twice fell foul of the infamous right-hander.