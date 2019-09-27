Site logo

Russian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

27/09/2019

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.462 138.486 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.544 0.082
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:35.005 0.543
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:35.198 0.736
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.411 0.949
6 Albon Red Bull 1:35.484 1.022
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:35.740 1.278
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:36.287 1.825
9 Perez Racing Point 1:36.321 1.859
10 Grosjean Haas 1:36.516 2.054
11 Sainz McLaren 1:36.523 2.061
12 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:36.538 2.076
13 Magnussen Haas 1:36.596 2.134
14 Stroll Racing Point 1:36.714 2.252
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:36.770 2.308
16 Norris McLaren 1:36.844 2.382
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:37.328 2.866
18 Russell Williams 1:38.520 4.058
19 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:38.550 4.088
20 Kubica Williams 1:38.670 4.208

