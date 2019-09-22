Site logo

Singapore GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
22/09/2019

Fastest times posted by each driver during the 2019 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Magnussen Haas 58 1:42.301 110.711 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 58 1:43.534 1.233
3 Kvyat Toro Rosso 57 1:44.371 2.070
4 Leclerc Ferrari 59 1:44.723 2.422
5 Vettel Ferrari 57 1:44.802 2.501
6 Stroll Racing Point 57 1:44.896 2.595
7 Hamilton Mercedes 58 1:44.914 2.613
8 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1:45.176 2.875
9 Albon Red Bull 59 1:45.260 2.959
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 59 1:45.630 3.329
11 Norris McLaren 58 1:45.716 3.415
12 Hulkenberg Renault 59 1:45.765 3.464
13 Gasly Toro Rosso 58 1:45.769 3.468
14 Ricciardo Renault 55 1:45.915 3.614
15 Sainz McLaren 41 1:45.969 3.668
16 Grosjean Haas 54 1:46.274 3.973
17 Perez Racing Point 15 1:46.683 4.382
18 Kubica Williams 59 1:46.793 4.492
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 18 1:47.062 4.761
20 Russell Williams 29 1:48.285 5.984

Check out our Sunday gallery from Marina Bay, here.

