Site logo

Singapore GP: Best times (all practice sessions)

NEWS STORY
21/09/2019

Best times from all three practice sessions for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
Leclerc Ferrari 1:38.192 115.389 mph
Hamilton Mercedes 1:38.399 0.207
Vettel Ferrari 1:38.811 0.619
Bottas Mercedes 1:38.885 0.693
Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.957 0.765
Albon Red Bull 1:39.258 1.066
Sainz McLaren 1:39.507 1.315
Norris McLaren 1:39.709 1.517
Hulkenberg Renault 1:40.118 1.926
Ricciardo Renault 1:40.153 1.961
Stroll Racing Point 1:40.209 2.017
Gasly Toro Rosso 1:40.339 2.147
Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:40.713 2.521
Perez Racing Point 1:40.875 2.683
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:40.953 2.761
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:41.128 2.936
Russell Williams 1:41.156 2.964
Grosjean Haas 1:41.392 3.200
Magnussen Haas 1:41.494 3.302
Kubica Williams 1:41.954 3.762

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms