Singapore GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
21/09/2019

Full times from the final free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:38.192 115.389 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:38.399 0.207
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:38.811 0.619
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:38.885 0.693
5 Albon Red Bull 1:39.258 1.066
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.366 1.174
7 Sainz McLaren 1:39.507 1.315
8 Norris McLaren 1:39.709 1.517
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:40.118 1.926
10 Ricciardo Renault 1:40.153 1.961
11 Stroll Racing Point 1:40.209 2.017
12 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:40.339 2.147
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:40.953 2.761
14 Perez Racing Point 1:40.958 2.766
15 Russell Williams 1:41.156 2.964
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:41.169 2.977
17 Magnussen Haas 1:41.494 3.302
18 Grosjean Haas 1:41.542 3.350
19 Kubica Williams 1:41.954 3.762
20 Kvyat Toro Rosso No Time

