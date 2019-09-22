Site logo

Singapore GP: Starting Grid

22/09/2019

Amended starting grid for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Leclerc Ferrari
2 Hamilton Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull
5 Bottas Mercedes
6 Albon Red Bull
7 Sainz McLaren
8 Hulkenberg Renault
9 Norris McLaren
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
11 Gasly Toro Rosso
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
13 Magnussen Haas
14 Kvyat Toro Rosso
15 Perez Racing Point
16 Stroll Racing Point
17 Grosjean Haas
18 Russell Williams
19 Kubica Williams
20 Ricciardo Renault

Perez: 5-place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Ricciardo: Permitted to start from the back of the grid

Ricciardo: 10-place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

