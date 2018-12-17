Racing Point to reveal all in Montreal

Weeks after the official entry list for the 2019 Formula One World Championship revealed that Racing Point has dropped Force India from its name, the team, now owned by a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, has announced that its season will be launched on February 13 at the Canadian International AutoShow in Montreal.

The announcement was made on Twitter, albeit still using the Racing Point Force India account name.

It is unclear what exactly will be unveiled in Montreal, but the accompanying picture of a car under wraps suggests that it could mean more than just the new name and livery.

Indeed, with pre-season testing not getting underway until February 18, and money clearly no object at this stage, it could well be that the Silverstone-based outfit uses the occasion to unveil its car, name and livery.

Interestingly, the wrap covering the car is not the pink of Force India sponsor BWT but red, red and white being the national colours of Canada.

Speaking earlier this month, team boss Otmar Szafnauer, though refusing to say if the team name will be changed, admitted that on a personal level he very much hopes so.

The drivers next season will be Mexican Sergio Perez and Canadian Lance Stroll.

Last week, Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene announced that the Italian team's car will be unveiled on February 15.