In a brief release issued this afternoon, Racing Point Force India has announced that Lance Stroll will join the team for 2019 to race alongside Sergio Pere and has pledged his commitment to the team as part of a long-term deal.

"I'm pleased that we can finally confirm Lance's arrival to race alongside Sergio next year," said Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal & CEO of Racing Point Force India. "It gives us an exciting line-up with the perfect blend of youth, talent, and experience. Lance is only twenty and already has two years of Formula One experience under his belt, as well as a podium finish and a front row start.

"We see huge potential in Lance and believe we can create an environment in which he can flourish. Our team has enjoyed great success nurturing and developing young and talented drivers, and we are very excited to begin our journey with Lance. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Esteban Ocon for his contribution to the team over the last two seasons and wish him well for the future."

"This is the beginning of an incredibly exciting journey in my Formula One career," added Stroll. "I look forward to working alongside a successful team with a great culture. It's a new challenge and I am excited to embrace this new opportunity!"

In other news, it has been revealed that bears defecate in the wild and that Pope Francis is of the Roman Catholic faith.