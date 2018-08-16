Site logo

Who Goes Where 2019

16/08/2018

Today's news that Carlos Sainz is joining McLaren means that seven of the 20 seats for the 2019 Formula One season have now been officially filled.

With the Spaniard heading to Woking, it would appear that Pierre Gasly will be promoted to Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen, while surely it is only a matter of time before Lance Stroll is announced as 'Force Canada's' new recruit.

Other than Red Bull, the other big vacancy is that at Ferrari alongside Sebastian Vettel. However, with it increasingly looking as though an on-form Kimi Raikkonen will be retained, does this leave Charles Leclerc at Sauber or will he switch to Haas.

Below is the latest guide to who goes where next season based on all the various speculation doing the rounds, with those seats marked 'likely' looking very much to be agreed bar the dotting of Is and crossing of Ts.

On the other hand, as in the case of Daniel Ricciardo's switch to Renault and Fernando Alonso's likely move to IndyCar, there might well be a few more surprises in store.

Driver Nat Team Comment
Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Confirmed
Bottas FIN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Confirmed
Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari Confirmed
Raikkonen FIN Scuderia Ferrari Likely
Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari Possible
Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Gasly FRA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Likely
Hulkenberg GER Renault Sport Formula One Team Confirmed
Ricciardo AUS Renault Sport Formula One Team Confirmed
Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team Possible
Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team Likely
Leclerc MON Haas F1 Team Likely
Stroll CAN Force Canada Likely
Perez MEX Force Canada Rumoured
Russell GBR Force Canada Possible
Sainz ESP McLaren Confirmed
Vandoorne BEL McLaren Possible
Norris GBR McLaren Likely
Perez MEX McLaren Possible
Gasly FRA Scuderia Toro Rosso Possible
Hartley NZL Scuderia Toro Rosso Possible
Ericsson SWE Sauber F1 Team Likely
Raikkonen FIN Sauber F1 Team Possible
Sirotkin RUS Williams Likely
Kubica POL Williams Rumoured
Russell GBR Williams Possible

