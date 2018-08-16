Who Goes Where 2019

Today's news that Carlos Sainz is joining McLaren means that seven of the 20 seats for the 2019 Formula One season have now been officially filled.

With the Spaniard heading to Woking, it would appear that Pierre Gasly will be promoted to Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen, while surely it is only a matter of time before Lance Stroll is announced as 'Force Canada's' new recruit.

Other than Red Bull, the other big vacancy is that at Ferrari alongside Sebastian Vettel. However, with it increasingly looking as though an on-form Kimi Raikkonen will be retained, does this leave Charles Leclerc at Sauber or will he switch to Haas.

Below is the latest guide to who goes where next season based on all the various speculation doing the rounds, with those seats marked 'likely' looking very much to be agreed bar the dotting of Is and crossing of Ts.

On the other hand, as in the case of Daniel Ricciardo's switch to Renault and Fernando Alonso's likely move to IndyCar, there might well be a few more surprises in store.